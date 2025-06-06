Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC cut its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,727,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after buying an additional 772,144 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,348.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,102,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,443,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,404 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,104,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,159,000 after purchasing an additional 416,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 914,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,518,000 after purchasing an additional 174,800 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BITB opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $60.98.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

