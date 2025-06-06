AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AECOM to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

AECOM stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in AECOM by 62.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in AECOM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

