Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.12. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $794,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $76,663,118.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,900. The trade was a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,123,370 shares of company stock worth $113,157,408 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.