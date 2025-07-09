Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $194.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.