Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

