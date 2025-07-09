M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,931 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.57.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.88. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.