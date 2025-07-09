Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 50% – Here’s Why

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares were down 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 313,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 216,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
