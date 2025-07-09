Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

