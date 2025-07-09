Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $170.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $159.35 and a 52 week high of $264.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

