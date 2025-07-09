M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.51% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $29,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.76.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

