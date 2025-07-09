Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $11.14 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,141,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Dynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,426,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,191,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after acquiring an additional 815,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,033,000 after acquiring an additional 451,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 18,398.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 445,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ STLD opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.58.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

