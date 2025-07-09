Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.35.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5%

NSC stock opened at $261.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.