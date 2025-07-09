Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 904.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

