6,358 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

