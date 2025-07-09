Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PHG stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

