M&T Bank Corp Has $20.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $283.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $213.26 and a 52-week high of $285.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.