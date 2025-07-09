Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2%

YUM opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.36.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,484.01. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,742 shares of company stock worth $1,861,504. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.