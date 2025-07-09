M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $17,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,042,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $169.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $171.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.82 and a 200-day moving average of $156.73.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

