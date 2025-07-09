49 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZNTL. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

In other news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 281,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,668.80. This represents a 8.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

