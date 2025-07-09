Head-To-Head Contrast: Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) vs. Its Peers

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) is one of 260 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Distribution Solutions Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Distribution Solutions Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Distribution Solutions Group’s peers have a beta of -13.64, indicating that their average stock price is 1,464% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Distribution Solutions Group 0.06% 10.88% 4.13% Distribution Solutions Group Competitors -269.08% -104.94% -20.59%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Distribution Solutions Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Distribution Solutions Group Competitors 446 2065 4563 222 2.63

Distribution Solutions Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.66%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Distribution Solutions Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Distribution Solutions Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Distribution Solutions Group $1.80 billion -$7.33 million 1,450.00 Distribution Solutions Group Competitors $1.20 billion $32.01 million -14.89

Distribution Solutions Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Distribution Solutions Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Distribution Solutions Group beats its peers on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc., a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market. The TestEquity segment distributes test and measurement equipment and solutions, industrial and electronic production supplies, and vendor managed inventory programs, as well as converting, fabrication, and adhesive solutions under the TestEquity, Hisco, TEquipment, Techni-Tool, Jensen Tools, and Instrumex brands. The Gexpro Services segment provides supply chain management solutions that offer VMI, kitting, global logistics management, manufacturing localization and import expertise, value engineering, and quality assurance. The company was formerly known as Lawson Products, Inc. and has changed to Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. 2022 Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

