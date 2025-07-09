Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBLL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA TBLL opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $105.35 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.60.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

