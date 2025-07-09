Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 13,206 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.14% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.