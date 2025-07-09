Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total transaction of $573,945.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,830.60. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $383.60 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $390.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in LPL Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.69.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

