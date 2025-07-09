Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays set a $234.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Shares of FN stock opened at $285.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.37. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,320. This represents a 50.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fabrinet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fabrinet by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

