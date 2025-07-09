Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,095 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 118.7% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 48,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. J Hagan Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $7,381,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $442.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

