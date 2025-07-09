Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,125 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 4,000.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period.

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Itau Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

