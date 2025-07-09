TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $286.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $288.93.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

