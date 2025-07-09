Head-To-Head Contrast: Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Qorvo has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParkerVision has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of ParkerVision shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Qorvo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of ParkerVision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 3 11 5 0 2.11 ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Qorvo and ParkerVision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Qorvo presently has a consensus price target of $90.89, suggesting a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Qorvo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qorvo is more favorable than ParkerVision.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and ParkerVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 1.50% 12.48% 6.87% ParkerVision N/A N/A -486.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qorvo and ParkerVision”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.72 billion 2.20 $55.62 million $0.58 151.78 ParkerVision $25.00 million 1.44 -$14.47 million ($0.18) -1.67

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision. ParkerVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qorvo beats ParkerVision on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About ParkerVision

(Get Free Report)

ParkerVision, Inc. designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.