Contrasting Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) & OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG)

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) and OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Installed Building Products and OneConstruction Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products $2.94 billion 1.80 $256.60 million $8.77 21.92 OneConstruction Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Installed Building Products has higher revenue and earnings than OneConstruction Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Installed Building Products and OneConstruction Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products 2 6 4 0 2.17 OneConstruction Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Installed Building Products presently has a consensus target price of $212.45, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Installed Building Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Installed Building Products is more favorable than OneConstruction Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Installed Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Installed Building Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Installed Building Products and OneConstruction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products 8.39% 60.73% 14.16% OneConstruction Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Installed Building Products beats OneConstruction Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. It is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical applications. In addition, the company installs a range of caulk and sealant products that control air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings; and waterproofing options, including sheet and hot applied waterproofing membranes, as well as deck coating, bentonite, and air and vapor systems. Further, it distributes spray foam insulation, metal building insulation, residential insulation, and mechanical and fabricated Styrofoam insulation, as well as accessories and equipment used in the insulation installation process; and manufactures cellulose insulation and specialty industrial fibers. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial and agricultural construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About OneConstruction Group

(Get Free Report)

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor principally in Hong Kong. The Company, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel for a diverse range of construction projects, serving both public and private sector clients. OneConstruction Group is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.