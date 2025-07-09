TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,940 ($67.16) and last traded at GBX 4,840.70 ($65.81), with a volume of 10030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,805 ($65.32).

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,555.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,069.75. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC (“TBC PLC”) is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank (“TBC Bank”) and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector. TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia.

Featured Articles

