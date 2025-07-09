Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Stock Price Down 10.6% – Time to Sell?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.56 ($0.02). Approximately 2,938,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 639,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.74 ($0.02).

Hydrogen Utopia International Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £6.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

