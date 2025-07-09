Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Up 9.1% – Should You Buy?

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01). 1,062,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,123,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £39.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.86.

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

