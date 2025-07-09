IP Group (LON:IPO) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 55.80 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 55.66 ($0.76), with a volume of 4231069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.30 ($0.75).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 126 ($1.71) target price on shares of IP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IP Group
IP Group Stock Performance
About IP Group
IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IP Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.