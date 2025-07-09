IP Group (LON:IPO) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 55.80 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 55.66 ($0.76), with a volume of 4231069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.30 ($0.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 126 ($1.71) target price on shares of IP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The company has a market cap of £531.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 9.28.

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.

