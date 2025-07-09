Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

SYY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.77.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

