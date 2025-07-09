UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Price

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $655.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MSCI from $530.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.55.

MSCI Trading Down 1.1%

MSCI opened at $581.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. MSCI has a twelve month low of $486.74 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $563.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.67.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

