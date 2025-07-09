M&T Bank Corp Acquires 44,079 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,079 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $308.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

