Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,448.28. This trade represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CHD opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.