BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:HYT opened at $9.72 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

