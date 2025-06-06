BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.4%
NYSE:HYT opened at $9.72 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
