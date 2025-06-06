Randall K. Fields Sells 2,500 Shares of Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,980. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Repositrak Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRAK opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.56. Repositrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $25.01.

Get Repositrak alerts:

Repositrak Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Repositrak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repositrak

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Repositrak stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repositrak, Inc. ( NYSE:TRAK Free Report ) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Repositrak worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Repositrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on TRAK

Repositrak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repositrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repositrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.