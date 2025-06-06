Randall K. Fields Sells 2,500 Shares of Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,980. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Repositrak Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TRAK opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.56. Repositrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $25.01.
Repositrak Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Repositrak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Repositrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Repositrak Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
