Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 846,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,610 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $49,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2,220.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 127,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 29.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.90. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.28.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cfra Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

