Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $21.50 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

