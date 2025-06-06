What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Allegion Q4 Earnings?

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegion in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average of $133.13. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

