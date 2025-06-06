Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 460 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. New Street Research raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.18.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.50%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

