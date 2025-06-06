BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FRA opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 73,518 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

