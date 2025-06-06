Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Upgraded at Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:TKOMY opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.38. Tokio Marine has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

