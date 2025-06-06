Insider Buying: Eagle Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:EFSI) Director Buys $23,901.00 in Stock

Eagle Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) Director Scott M. Hamberger bought 771 shares of Eagle Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $23,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,602. This trade represents a 8.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EFSI opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.26. Eagle Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $36.93.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Financial Services during the first quarter worth $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $2,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Eagle Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

