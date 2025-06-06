Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,201,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 1,399,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,004.8 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
Shares of ISUZF stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90.
About Isuzu Motors
