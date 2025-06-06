Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,201,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 1,399,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,004.8 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

Shares of ISUZF stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

