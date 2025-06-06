Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $22,157.04 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,712 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $22,157.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,906.53. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Expro Group Stock Performance

NYSE XPRO opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $980.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPRO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Expro Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 824.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Expro Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.