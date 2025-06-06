Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer Sells C$39,569.59 in Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Sinclair sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.76, for a total value of C$39,569.59.

Jonathan Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Jonathan Sinclair sold 2,975 shares of Canada Goose stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$50,068.95.

Canada Goose Trading Down 4.4%

TSE GOOS opened at C$15.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.54 and a 12 month high of C$19.57.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

