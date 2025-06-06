Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 292 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average is $93.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

